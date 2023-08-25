A running-in in view of the midweek shift on Tuesday at Reggiana, thanks to the forced stop next weekend, but also the first embrace with Barbera in the new season. Almost 10,000 for the friendly match against Melita, a Maltese Serie B formation, which Palermo beat 5-1 using a clearly superior technical caliber compared to their opponents. Tuesday against Nesta’s formation the music will be very different. Saric is not included in the list, who is transferring to Antalyaspor on loan at the moment. On the other hand, there’s the latest arrival Lund who Corini, also by force of circumstances (Aurelio is strangely still out), immediately threw into the fray from the first minute.

the match

—

The not exactly irresistible opponent and the bland rhythms, also thanks to the heat, didn’t get the match off the ground. If anything, the first half could have provided indications in a Reggiana key with a formation that, compared to Bari, saw Buttaro in defense for Mateju from the first minute, Segre in midfield for Vasic and Mancuso in attack for Di Mariano. The usual Brunori took care of unlocking the result with a round shot that went out under seven. The captain also hit the crossbar on a prefect suggestion from Insigne. In the second half, those excluded from the first fraction sent very specific signals to Corini, lighting up the match. To play the charge the only one left on the field, Segre. Di Mariano made it 2-0 with a surgical free-kick from the edge and took the woodwork with a shot that made Brunori wince in the first half. Valente (scoring), Vasic and Soleri, who scored twice and scored a crossbar, also decidedly made the change of gear. In the final, glory also for Melita with Motta’s goal from a free-kick.