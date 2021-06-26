A survey carried out by the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad) revealed that the ranking of traditional songs from the most played June festivals in the country in the last decade is led by farm party, by Mario Zan and Palmeira. According to Ecad, this song was the most played at June events in the last four years.

Also appear among the first three songs considered top the songs look at the sky, by Gonzagão and José Fernandes de Carvalho, and White wing, by Humberto Teixeira and Gonzagão.

According to Ecad, the June party segment was one of the most impacted in the collection and distribution of copyrights last year, when the new coronavirus pandemic began in Brazil. The fall in copyright income for composers and artists, who had their songs played at June events, was 83% compared to 2019.

Among the ten most played, they still appear The accordion player just played that, by Haroldo Lobo and Geraldo Medeiros; Russian Pagoda, by João Silva and Gonzagão; the girls’ xote, by Zé Dantas and Gonzagão; skip the bonfire, by Amor and João Bastos Filho; I just want a darling, by Dominguinhos and Anastácia; brazilian gang, by Gerson Filho and José Maria de Aguiar Filho; and Waiting in the window, by Raimundinho do Acordeon, Targino Gondim and Manuca Almeida.

From the eleventh to the twentieth place among the most played songs, the following compositions were selected by Ecad: Saint John in the countryside, by Zé Dantas and Gonzagão; Antonio Pedro and João, by Oswaldo Santiago and Benedito Lacerda; Frevo woman, by Zé Ramalho; This is there with St. Anthony, by Lamartine Babo; fire without rifle, by José Marcolino and Gonzagão; paper dream, by Alberto Ribeiro; Xote of miracles, by Tato; This is so good, by Dominguinhos and Nando Cordel; laughing for nothing, by Tato; and it’s bonfire time, by Lamartine Babo.

