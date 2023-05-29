A goal by the Frenchman at the end of the first half decides a far from memorable match. Rossoneri certain of a place in the top 4

Milan seized the ticket for the next Champions League thanks to Olivier Giroud’s winning header in the 40th minute which fixed the game at 1-0 in favor of Pioli’s team. The French center forward inflicts the third consecutive defeat on Juventus between the league (Milan and Empoli) and the Europa League (in Seville, in the semifinals). A knockout, the one against the Rossoneri, which ends the complicated season of the Bianconeri in the worst possible way and also the love story with Angel Di Maria, last night at the last home exhibition and booed by the public.

UNLOCK GIROUD — The electric atmosphere of the Allianz Stadium, “dressed” as in big evenings, is not enough to ignite the game in the first minutes. Partly the first heat and part end-of-season fatigue. Juventus and Milan, after a couple of attempts more for points than goals (Krunic with a header and Cuadrado with a shot from outside the area), revive the big match just before half an hour. And the merits go above all to Massimiliano Allegri’s team who, taking advantage of the spaces and a Leao for long stretches disconnected from the Rossoneri, try to strike by leveraging the mix of the Stadium effect and the Chiesa-Kean-Di Maria trident. So in ten minutes between the 23′ and 33′ Juve try to “split” the game of rage. Milan resisted and, at their first real opportunity, took the lead at the end of the first half (40′) by exploiting Giroud’s ability and a general sleep in the Juventus defence. Calabria’s cross from the right seems legible enough, but the French center forward jumps with the right tempo – anticipating Gatti – and goes in with surgical precision, where Szczesny cannot reach. See also How to use Betano in Canada and why many people choose it over other operators

OF MARIA WHISTLED — The second half opens with a protest from Juventus fans. From the chants “Juve is us” to “Management, can you hear us…”. The controversy with the club also ends up affecting the players on the field, who appear more frightened. Di Maria, around half an hour into the second half, comes out amidst the boos of the Allianz Stadium. Milan, strengthened by their advantage, took advantage of it to gain the field and control the game. Pioli’s team nearly doubled with a flash from Leao with Saelemekers, who however finds a reactive Szczesny on his way. Not even luck helps Juventus and the possible 1-1 failed by Danilo in the final fray is proof of this.

