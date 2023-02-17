In the second stage of the Valenciana Elisa repeats the sprint. In the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve Filippo is at stake for success but is mocked by Cort Nielsen

Elisa Balsamo gives an encore. In the second stage of the Valencian Week, the 24-year-old of Trek Segafredo repeats the sprint of the first day (Valencia-Sagunt of 119 km) and at the finish line in Vila-Real (starting from Borriana for 116 km) precedes the Finnish Lotta Henttala (Ag Insurance- Soudal Quick Step) and the American Megan Jastrab (Team Dsm). Italian balance that does not stop at the success of the Piedmontese: fourth place for Silvia Zanardi (Beping), fifth for Eleonora Gasparrini (Uae Team Adq), sixth for Vittoria Guazzini (Fdj), tenth for Letizia Borghesi (EF Education). For Elisa victory number 21 in her career and record in the race that tomorrow, for the third stage, foresees the 132 km Agost-Altea. See also Juve, here's how much you lose without Europe: at least 80 million (and watch out for sponsors)

Super Goofy — If Italy smiles among women also among men it was a positive day all in all. In the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Faro-Tavira of 203.1 km) second success for Magnus Cort Nielsen who confirms himself as leader of the race. In the breakaway that enlivened the race, before the group recovered at the last kilometer and the final sprint, one of the protagonists was Filippo Ganna (with him Magnus Cort Nielsen, Valentin Madouas, Thomas Pidcock, Rui Costa and Tobias Foss). Once they resumed with one kilometer to go the sprint started with the Dane who preceded Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) . Tomorrow the fourth stage is scheduled: Albufeira-Alto do Malhao (177.9 km).

The other rides — In the third stage of the Vuelta Valenciana the winner changes but not the team. In the 160 km Alcalá de Guadaira – Plaza Alameda de la Cruz success for Tim Wellens (Uae Emirates) ahead of the Frenchman Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and Samuele Battistella (Astana). A stage conditioned by the strong wind that convinced the organizers not to climb to the summit of the Alto de Alcalá de los Gazules, where the arrival was initially set, due to the strong wind. Tomorrow the fourth stage (Olvera-Iznajar of 164.8 km) with Tadej Pogacar leader of the race. In the first stage of the Tour of the Maritime Alps, the Saint-Raphaël – Ramatuelle of 187 km, success for Kevin Vauquelin, twenty-one year old French talent of Arkea Samsic. Second place for the American Neilson Powless (Ef Education-EasyPost), third for the Dutch Kevin Geniets (Groupama-Fdj). See also What happened to Aldaír Quintana in the Bucaramanga vs. National?

