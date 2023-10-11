The long-awaited day has arrived, with the official inauguration of the new Viola Park built by the Fiorentina owners in Bagno a Ripoli, just outside Florence. A cutting-edge sports centre, already available to the club in recent weeks, but for which the actual vernissage had not yet taken place. President Commisso, who spoke at the event, explained that “here in Italy there are the oldest stadiums in Europe. I’m ashamed when we have to talk about it”. And on the possibility that Fiorentina will also intervene for the renovation of Franchi, the Viola owner was categorical: “For me it’s too late now because I spent the money here”. Then explaining that “bureaucracy must change to help football”.