Genoa – Record crowd at the eighteenth edition of the Sports Festival at the Old Port of Genoa. Numbers growing during the three opening days of the event, from Friday to Sunday, with about 120 thousand visitors.

The greatest success was recorded in the multi-sports areas where the most diverse disciplines alternated. More than 6000 those who have ventured into the area of ​​Stars in Sport with many champions and instructors. Numerous tournaments, from football to basketball and dance and skating shows.

103 were running the Blue Mile today170 for the Mini Mile reserved for 5 to 13 years old.

Great audience also for the two gymnastics and judo performances hosted in Piazza delle Feste with a total of 2000 spectators. High attendance also for the activities proposed by the Police – Carabinieri, Guardie di Finanza, State Police – and by the Army with almost 7000 very young people to follow the sports and educational program.

Photos of the event

Continuous flow for classic activities such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, football and great interest in too bowls, mountain biking and boxing, over a thousand were wearing gloves and a helmet for the first time. Stadium cheer under the stages for dance performances and open stage applause for martial arts.

They were over 2000 Sports Passports returned after trying at least six activities to be entitled to a series of gadgets and prizes made available to sponsors. The most athletic came to try twenty-three, a truly impressive result.

“Festa dello sport is a winning mix between fun and the desire to learn – underlines the president of Porto Antico in Genoa Mauro Ferrando. The idea of ​​contributing every year to passionate young generations in sport is the result of a great commitment and is a source of great satisfaction for us. Sport means well-being, sharing and respect: values ​​to be transmitted and promoted for a more cohesive and inclusive society “.

“The party is the culmination of a commitment that lasts all year – he underlines Michele Corti, promoter of Stelle nella Sport – with the aim of promoting the values ​​of sport and supporting the world of sports federations and associations. This party and their showcase, our way of promoting sport and its presidia in the area “.

“The numbers are important – he notes Luisella Tealdi, the company’s events manager – and those of this edition are truly special. It went better than the last full party, that of 2019, and better than expected, but numbers are never our goal; the balance of the 2022 Sports Festival is given by the surprised and amused glances of the children and by the thanks received from their parents, happy to see them so enthusiastic. This is our goal, to place the Porto Antico at the center of the best habits of the Genoese every day “.

Festa dello Sport is organized by Porto Antico di Genova and Stelle in Sport with the collaboration of historical partners Uisp and the Agorà Social Consortium and the patronage of the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa and Coni Liguria.

A special recognition came this year from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Undersecretariat for Sport with the official patronage to also support the patronage of The Ocean Race – The Grand Finale and the inclusion of the Party in Move Week, the largest sporting event community in Europe dedicated to the promotion of sport and physical activity.