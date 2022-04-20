Genoa – The countdown has begun: the Sports Festival is one month away, the most awaited event by sportsmen of all ages will return to the Old Port of Genoa from 20 to 22 May next.

The 18th edition promoted by Porto Antico spa and Stelle nel Sport shines again with a schedule of 3 days full of events, activities and meetings. Friday 20 May will be school day again. A great party for the students of Liguria who will participate in the student championships of football, volleyball, basketball and dance. For the “little ones” the appointment with the Baby Marathon returns while over 600 primary and lower secondary students will be able to participate in the School Olympics promoted by Stelle in Sport and Coni Liguria in Piazza delle Feste (reservations open by writing an email to info@stellenellosport.com). A beautiful novelty is then represented by the Rowing Palio of schools promoted by the Italian Rowing Federation Fixed Seat.

From the inauguration at the Gala of the Stars (8 pm in the Sala Grecale), the first day of the Sports Festival will be a condensation of challenges and emotions. Many events also on Saturday 21st: the awards ceremony of the “Il Bello dello Sport” school competition and the Nicali – Iren Photographic Award in Piazza delle Feste (11 am), the Jet Ski Therapy with Fabio Incorvaia, the Gymnastics Festival with the Auxilium Day while on Sunday 21st there will be many participants of the Blue Mile, the race around the Cotton Warehouses that will involve young and old.

More than 60 sports clubs in numerous disciplines will return to perform on the stage of the Festa dello Sport in the heart of Piazzale Mandraccio. Great enthusiasm also for the Fitness area with numerous gyms and dance schools ready to perform on the Palco Millo.

A great party, also and above all to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the “rebirth” of the Arctic Port of Genoa. For three days, on an area of ​​over 130,000 square meters which will include all the open spaces and the exhibition modules of the Magazzini del Cotone, all participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at over 100 sports, as always, completely free and with the constant assistance of qualified sports instructors.

Always attentive to sustainability and social issues, the Festa dello Sport also embraces some of the objectives for Sustainable Development dictated by the 2030 Agenda and will, as always, have an important charitable mission: support the Gigi Ghirotti Association with various initiatives and, new, a lottery with a magnificent MSC cruise for two people at stake.

In the largest multi-sports village in Liguria, sailing will also be the protagonist with an area promoted by Primazona Fiv and “The Ocean Race Genova” about a year after the arrival in the Ligurian capital of the most famous regatta around the world.

From piazza Loading to the end of the Cotton Warehouses, the Festival will offer an extraordinary range of activities and initiatives for the whole family, with many contests and games. There will also be the “Passport of Sport” which will allow children to try out many different sports and win beautiful prizes.

Sponsored by the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa and Coni Liguria, the Festival will be able to count on the historical partners Uisp and the Agorà Social Consortium and on the media partners Il Secolo XIX, Primocanale and Radio Babboleo. There are over 200 subjects involved including Federations, Promotion Bodies and Sports Associations.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS