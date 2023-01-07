Tricolor flag festival 2023, Mattarella and Meloni celebrate the 226th anniversary

Today January 7thItaly celebrate national day of tricolor flag. It is the 226th anniversary. The adoption of the tricolor as a symbol of Cispadane Republic was proposed on January 7, 1797 by Giuseppe Compagnoni, general secretary of the confederation at the founding congress held in Reggio Emilia. Taken by Savoywho inserted their coat of arms in the center of the white band, the tricolor it was confirmed with the advent of the Republic in 1946.

Tricolor flag festival 2023, Mattarella: “Tricolor symbol of unity and indivisibility of the country”

The Tricolor “constitutes the symbol of the unity and indivisibility of the country and of that heritage of common values ​​and principles solemnly sanctioned by our Constitutional Charter”, said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaking of “symbol of our country”. It was “January 7, 1797 when the representatives of Bologna, Ferrara, Modena and Reggio Emilia, proclaiming the Constitution of the Cispadana Republic, raised the first Tricolor red white and green with horizontal bands, flag of their unity. Under these colors – recalls the Head of State – with these feelings, our ancestors, in the following decades, fought to bring about the unity of Italy. Under this banner the deeds of the Risorgimento took place. The Tricolor it accompanied the War of Liberation and, chosen by the Constituents as the banner of the Republic, it is the symbol of the unity and indivisibility of the country and of that heritage of common values ​​and principles solemnly sanctioned by our Constitutional Charter. Values ​​- he underlines – that represent the ideal and moral resource to draw on to face the difficulties that every nation finds itself going through. Expression of the civil passion of the Italian people, the Tricolor it expresses the will of a democratic State, open to international collaboration and close to the citizens, which pursues, primarily in favor of young people, the best conditions for building the future, in a climate of peace, justice, social cohesion. Long live the TricolorLong live the Republic”.

Festival of the Tricolor flag 2023, Meloni: “Match tears and rediscover community”

“Sewing up what is torn, re-knotting the threads of our being together, rediscovering ourselves as a community: this is the path we intend to follow to free the best energies of the nation and make Italy even more of a protagonist in Europe and in the world”, says the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonion the occasion of the National Flag Day, recalling the painting by Cafiero Filippelli which portrays a woman intent on mending a Tricolor. “An extraordinary image – underlines Meloni – metaphor of our daily commitment”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

