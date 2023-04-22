Mexicali, Baja California.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) through the State Citizen Security Force (FESC), carried out a second operation in the Mexicali Valley, where four people were secured and they seized firearms, useful cartridges of different calibers, various doses of drugs and passports of different nationalities, as part of the strategies to combat the causes of violence in the state.

In Ejido Mezquital, 27-year-old Abraham “N”, originally from San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, was arrested and found a .223 caliber rifle firearm, supplied with 20 cartridges; and a pistol-type firearm with 7 useful cartridges. In addition, 6 chargers with a total of 20 7.62×39 caliber cartridges were seized; 43 9mm caliber useful cartridges; 88 cartridges with the legend 45 AUTO; 2 chargers with 7 useful cartridges; and 192 cartridges 7.62×39. The subject tried to escape when he saw the FESC units, throwing a pistol-type weapon with a magazine stocked with 15 useful cartridges to the ground, which was also seized. See also Do you live in Tijuana, are you a mechanic and are you looking for a job? Volaris is looking for you

In Ejido Hermosillo, Luis Raúl “N”, 22 years old from Mexicali, was arrested and seized a pistol-type firearm, with a magazine stocked with 15 useful 9mm caliber cartridges; a charger holder; 2 black chargers with 15 cartridges, each one of them caliber 9mm; and a 2022 Honda Civic vehicle reported stolen.

In the same area, 28-year-old Karina “N”, from San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, was arrested in possession of 25 blue wrappers containing a substance similar to methamphetamine, giving a total weight of approximately 26 grams.

In the vicinity of the Hotel Valle in the same area, Eduardo “N”, 31 years old from Veracruz, was detained by the INM, who was indicated in an anonymous complaint made to line 089, warning that people were being guarded in that property. foreigners, reason for which an inspection was carried out, rescuing 5 people from Peru. Eduardo “N” was secured a total of 12 passports, 10 of them from the Republic of Colombia and the rest from the Republic of Peru. See also Microsoft to buy Activision, creator of 'Call of Duty' and 'Candy Crush'

The four people arrested, the seized weapons, drugs and cartridges, as well as the rescued people, were made available to the competent authorities to carry out the corresponding legal process.