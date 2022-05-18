Zitlally Balbuena Feria, a ninth-semester chemical engineering student at the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Zaragoza of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), designed a proposal to eliminate waste such as carbon dioxide and non-functional satellites on the Moon .

After presenting her project, she was selected by NASA to spend a week in the fall at the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, United States, along with 59 students from various countries.

In addition to receiving astronaut training in neutral buoyancy, as well as a pivoting and rotating mount, known as multiaccesstrainer, you will learn and solve problems related to a space mission; for this you will have access to real documents.

Balbuena Feria, originally from the state of Mexico, commented that with her participation in the program of the US space agency she hopes to motivate more women to dedicate themselves to education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “I feel like I inspire and pave the way for them.”

He said: “This adventure began in 2021, when I participated in the Winter Puma UNAM-Boston program.”

He added that the television program Cosmos and that her mother is also an engineer graduated from UNAM influenced her to become interested in chemical engineering. “I never imagined having this opportunity; I think going to NASA will be unforgettable,” she stated.