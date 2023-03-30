The musical icon of the urban genre Ferxxo prepares to make an agitated presentation in Lima as part of his musical tour “Ferxxo Nitro-Jam Tour” This Thursday, March 30, at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde.

Where will the Ferxxo concert be in Lima?

Feid’s concert will take place at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde in Lima on March 30, 2023. This venue has a capacity for approximately 16,000 people; however, in order to safeguard the safety and integrity of the attendees, only 13,000 tickets were put up for sale.

What are the prices for Ferxxo tickets in Lima?

As announced by the Kandavu production company, ticket sales will begin on January 10 through Teleticket at 11:00 a.m. The prices are as follows:

Platinum: S/494

VIP: S/342.50

Overall: S/191



What would be the Ferxxo setlist in Peru?