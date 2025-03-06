The company’s management Nutrigenous fertinagro has raised several jobs for its workforce 77 people In the work center of the town of Utrillas, in Teruel.

The company has informed the Company Committee that these measures go through a ERE, ERTE AND A MODIFICATION OF WORKING CONDITIONS. Specifically, Fertinagro has expressed its intention to begin the procedures for collective dismissal and suspension of work contracts.

Thus, it is proposed that The ERE affects 15 peoplewhile ERTE would apply to 18 employees. The measures also go through changes at the schedule and, consequently, in the salary to the move from a fifth shift to a shift from Monday to Friday and be in several days unemployed, according to union sources.

From CCOO Industry they have lamented this situation on which, in addition, the causes behind it are unknown, since the company has not explained the reasons that lead to making this decision that, for the union, will mean a “serious prejudice for employment in the region of the mining basins.”

Now, a negotiating commission will have to address the application of these measures for the template, whose average seniority is 10 years.