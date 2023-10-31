The Federal Security Service (FSB), as before the Russian Ministry of Transport, agreed with the position of business on lifting the ban on the transportation of goods in so-called soft containers (big bags) through the Kerch Strait. This follows from an official letter from the FSB to the Ministry of Transport (available to Izvestia).

In mid-March, shipowners were sent a letter from the Ministry of Transport, according to which “vessels with cargo in universal or flexible containers are not allowed to pass under the transport crossing through the Kerch Strait.” The ban also affected nitrogen-containing cargo, including ammonium nitrate.

The department noted that the final decision on lifting the ban rests with the Federal Security Service.

“Objections to the transportation of the specified cargo (urea, ammophos and its types) in big bags through the Kerch Strait, subject to their packaging in the territory of the ports of the Azov Sea in the customs and border control zone in the presence and under the control of trained and certified employees of transport security units <... > we don’t,” the FSB said in its official response.

The service added that another necessary condition for lifting the ban is a full range of inspection measures in relation to the transported cargo in order to exclude the presence of prohibited items and substances in it. For this purpose, technical means must be used to confirm the chemical composition of the cargo.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Frequent spillage: fertilizers in soft containers will begin to be transported through Kerch