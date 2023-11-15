admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 15/11/2023 – 8:54

Fertilizers Heringer recorded a net loss of R$62.65 million in the third quarter of this year, against a net loss of R$110.766 million in the same period last year. In comparison, the company reduced its net loss by 43.4%. The numbers were released on the night of Tuesday, 14th, by the company.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the period was negative at R$3.45 million compared to a negative figure of R$45.93 million in the same period in 2022.

The company’s net revenue fell 9% on the same comparative basis, going from R$1.804 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to R$1.643 billion in the third quarter of this year. The drop in net revenue is attributed by the company to the reduction in fertilizer prices.

In a results release, Heringer stated that the constant reduction in fertilizer prices in the first half of this year resulted in a lower margin on product sales.

“However, in the third quarter of this year T23, with the stabilization of raw material prices on the international market, we have already seen a change in this scenario and a recovery in margins,” said Heringer.

According to the company, the price in dollars of potassium chloride (KCl) fell 33% from December 2022 to September this year, to US$ 359 per ton FOB Brazil, while urea fell 20% in the same comparison, to US $406 per ton, and monoammonium phosphate (MAP) dropped 14% to $538 per ton.

“In 3Q23 there was an interruption in the fall in international prices, due to the increase in demand in the main agricultural producing markets, with even a significant price reaction in Urea, mainly due to low stocks in India, which is a large consumer market”, explained the company.

From June to September, the amount paid for imported urea rose 42%. MAP advanced 21% and KCl 6%.

Heringer’s delivery volume in the last quarter totaled 784 thousand tons, an increase of 81.1% compared to the 433 thousand tons delivered in the same period last year.

Of the total deliveries, 30% were destined for coffee crops, 23% for soybeans, 15% for sugar cane, 12% for corn and 20% distributed to other crops. Of the total delivered by the company in the period, 532 thousand tons were of conventional fertilizers (annual increase of 84.6%) and 252 thousand tons of special fertilizers (annual increase of 73.9%).