SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Fertilizer Purchasing Power Index (IPCF), calculated by the sector company Mosaic, closed the month of April at 1.87 points, an increase from the average of 1.56 seen in March, which shows a worsening in the ability of farmers to acquire the input, according to an analysis released this Monday.

“The average price of fertilizers rose during the period, driven mainly by risks to the supply matrix, linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, sanctions on Belarus and restrictions on the supply of Chinese fertilizer; a scenario unprecedented in history,” the company said in a statement.

The IPCF is released monthly and consists of the relationship between fertilizer and agricultural commodity price indicators. A result lower than 1.0 indicates that fertilizers are more accessible than in the same period in 2017, the beginning of the historical series. The average above 1.0 means that fertilizers are less accessible.

The calculation of the indicator takes into account the main Brazilian crops: soy, corn, sugar, ethanol and cotton.

“In April, the end of the soybean harvest in Brazil and the expectation of an increase in the area planted in the United States caused a drop in the commodity indicator”, he said.

“In the period, the index was also impacted by the stimulus to increased consumption of sugarcane ethanol in the United States, as a result of the decision to increase the ethanol content in gasoline during the summer to reduce the final price to the consumer. Cotton is also worth mentioning due to the slower pace of planting in North American crops.”

Also according to the survey, another point of attention for the period refers to China, the largest grain consumer, due to the lockdowns against Covid-19, which slows down domestic demand and, consequently, can influence the Brazilian market.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)