The supply of fertilizer machines is in full evolution and with a good level of activity, while the demand for fertilizers has been growing in the last five years.

“In this context, Metalfor ranks as the only national company that offers different fertilizer options, such as those of plate distribution, or by pneumatic driving”, Remarked the commercial manager of the Cordoba company Javier Grasso.

Regarding the liquid fertilization, all the sprayers in the portfolio are equipped with elements for the application of this type of product. “The producer is always attentive to costs and the level of investment required to improve your business. And in that sense the analysis compares the hectares to fertilize per exercise versus. the necessary investment and the amount of the amortization of the machinery involved is evaluated, “said the manager.

To improve this point, he argued that they also offer an alternative to new equipment, such as They are the fertilizers installed on machines reconditioned to new, either in distribution of plates or pneumatics.

“The producer will always have the same operating capacity and the same quality of application, making investments of different amounts and therefore different amortizations,” Grasso said.

In this sense, the Metalfor manager believes that In the coming years, fertilization will be one of the preponderant tools in the framework of investment in machinery. “As in the past the sprayer won a leading role in the agricultural company, we believe that the fertilizer will be for the next 10 years,” he reflected.

Likewise, Grasso put his chest out and acknowledged that the brand is positioned among the first three places. “In 2020 Metalfor was the national company that sold the most self-propelled fertilizers. This, without neglecting the items of spraying and harvesting grains, “he said.

“Much effort is invested in the design of the fertilizer in order to achieve excellent performance levels in the field, working in accordance with the producer and attending to the quality of manufacture of the equipment”, he contributed about the reasons for the great moment that the company is experiencing. Marcos Juárez’s company.

“We have measured the coefficient of variability of our equipment, and we achieve values ​​below 12% in all of them, less than the 15% required by international standards. Below 12%, there are no more than 2 or 3 companies in the local market that meet this level of demand “, explained Grasso. He also specified that all teams have the possibility of supplying them with the elements to carry out. variable dose.

Also for the fertilization line, they offer the technical service structure with trained personnel in their 22 service and training centers, plus 4 concessionaires and the Rosario distribution center.

On the commercial side, they offer agreements with different banks for the acquisition of new and used equipment with terms of up to 3 years under different conditions and low financial cost rates.

For his part, Engineer Daniel Brusa, Metalfor’s engineering director, spoke about some of the novelties that can be seen in modern fertilizers, and refers to the “Tangential inlet system” offered by plate fertilizers Of the brand.

“The plate fertilizers hit the fertilizer and also the seed with their paddles (these machines are also used for broadcast seeding), as for example in the case of wheat. With that blow they tend to damage both the fertilizer and the seed, “he said.

Then, he affirmed that it is important that the treatment of the trowel is as gentle as possible, and an accompaniment is preferable rather than a blow to project and spread the seed or fertilizer in the field.

“The tangential entry that distinguishes our machines is a geometric configuration and mechanical arrangement of parts that produce a very smooth entry of the material from the hopper to the plates. In other words, the spreading occurs without damage to the fertilizer or the seed, “he said.

This implies greater fertilization capacity, due to a more even working width, with greater distribution uniformity. And punctually the fertilizing or germination power is not altered. Therefore, there is significant cost savings in field application using this system.

“Let’s not forget that each projected particle flies a certain distance according to its mass, therefore, the entire particles offer a more predictable and uniform projection, explains the specialist. The same happens in the seed that, when treated gently, does not lose power. germinative, “he reported.

Another option is the pneumatic transport system in fertilizers, which also offers a soft treatment to the material. And although this system requires a well-designed boom such as the Metalfor, it is also true that on windy days this type of distribution is favored by its uniformity in distribution.

On the other hand, chuck systems are more practical with a smaller machine structure and fewer moving parts.

Likewise, the plate system has a greater working width than that of air conduction. Metalfor plate models exceed 40 meters in working width, while the tires reach 32 meters in working width.

In particular, self-propelled equipment offers some benefits in its benefits such as a greater operating capacity, due to its higher working speed which can be considered between 15 and 25 km / h. While the dragging work from 12 to 15 km / h.

On the other hand, self-propelled machines offer a greater clearance that allows working without breaking plants in growing crops and with a good degree of development. For example, fertilize an advanced stage corn, or plant a service crop before the previous crop harvest, details the engineer to finish.