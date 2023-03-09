Announcement that Alckmin will lead the council in the area improved expectations; factories and mines expect clear rules

Fertilizer companies plan to invest BRL 21 billion in Brazil over the next 4 years, said Bernardo Silva, executive director of the Sinprifert (National Union of Raw Material Industries for Fertilizers).

The projects that will receive the investments have been discussed by the companies since February 24, 2023, when there was the announcement of the resumption of the fertilizer council.

The collegiate will be under the responsibility of the vice-president and minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckminas determined in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the decree (309 KB).

A new decree is expected, which will give the minister Carlos Favaro (Agriculture) the general secretary of the council.

90% import

Fertilizer companies expect clear rules, especially on taxes. Until the 1990s, Brazilian producers provided half of the fertilizers consumed in Brazil.

But the tax rules of the States started to favor importation. National production stagnated and products from abroad began to occupy an ever-increasing space. Currently, 90% of what is used in the country comes from abroad.

There are transition rules until 2025 to end the imported advantage. One of the concerns of companies is that they start working properly.

There is uncertainty about whether the Petrobras produce fertilizers, which could change the market configuration. The company is the largest supplier of natural gas, the main input for some types of fertilizers.