The healthier the grass, the less chance there are for weeds to spread in your garden. You should therefore fertilize your lawn at least twice a year. And that’s not all there is to be considered.

The lawn needs fertilizer in spring. It is best to apply it in April

I.Your lawn cannot get all of the nutrients it needs from the soil. You can fertilize the lawn to encourage it to grow. A healthy lawn needs support no more than twice a year. However, if your lawn has deficiency symptoms, such as red tip, you should fertilize a third time.

Especially nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are important here when using them. After fertilizing, you should ensure that the lawn is sufficiently watered. Only then does the remedy reach the grass roots.

Fertilizing the lawn: when and how often?

The lawn should be fertilized in spring and autumn. If necessary, even once in summer. Fertilizing has a different function in spring than in autumn and should therefore be approached differently. The following applies: Work with the lawn, not against it.

Maintaining the right lawn always begins in spring. After the first lawn mowing and scarifying it is fertilized. Scarifying also helps aerate the lawn. To determine the right time to fertilize, you can also use the heat-sum method. To do this, add all the average daily temperatures from January onwards. When the 150 ° C mark is reached, you can fertilize your lawn.

Correct lawn care therefore always has a little to do with mathematics. In the Spring fertilization* The main aim is to make the lawn grow and to protect it against weeds and pests. In summer you can re-fertilize the lawn between June and July. It should be noted, however, that a slow-growing lawn and the formation of moss can also be caused by acidic soil. In this case, the lawn should be limed.

Fertilize in autumn, before the soil falls below 9 ° C. If it is too cold, it makes it more difficult to maintain the lawn because it can no longer absorb the fertilizer. Purpose of Fall fertilization* is to help the lawn to build up reserves of strength.

What to fertilize the lawn with? In spring and summer, nitrogenous fertilizers have proven their worth. Nitrogen is particularly good at helping plants grow.

For fertilization in autumn and to optimally care for the lawn, however, you should use a fertilizer containing potassium and phosphate, because growth is not particularly important. With the help of potassium, the plant can store carbohydrates and minerals, thus reducing the risk of snow diseases such as snow mold.

It also promotes the salt concentration in the cell sap, so that the freezing point is lowered. Phosphate, on the other hand, promotes root growth so that the lawn is supplied with enough nutrients even in winter. If you have moss or thatch in the lawn, you can use a product that contains iron sulfate.

Fertilize the lawn properly

So that the fertilizer is well washed into the soil, it is best to fertilize on cloudy days with a chance of rain. But the lawn can also be cared for when it is dry: Just don’t forget to water the soil intensively yourself.

The autumn fertilizer works for ten weeks, depending on the manufacturer.

Since the autumn fertilizer is particularly rich in nutrients, it is also a little more expensive. A cheaper alternative is Patent potash*, which contains only the nutrients potassium, sulfur and phosphorus.

Do not fertilize in the dry season, as this can burn your lawn.

When fertilizing, the dose makes the poison. Over-fertilization harms the lawn and the environment. For the correct dosage one can Gritter* Provide relief to properly maintain the lawn.

This article was first published on April 18, 2019.