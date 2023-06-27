Even the age of the man and the parameters of the seminal fluid play a role in the success of a medically assisted procreation cycle. A scientific investigation has been underway on this topic all over the world for some time and the data collected in Italy by the Genera group confirm the existence of a possible link between the so-called outcomes, ie the results of a treatment for infertility. This is highlighted by a study presented as a poster oral at the 39th congress of the European Society of Reproductive Medicine and Embryology (Eshre), underway in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“In this study – says Rossella Mazzilli, andrologist at the Genera center in Rome – we asked ourselves what was the impact of seminal parameters and paternal age on the embryological and clinical results in assisted fertilization cycles performed using ICSI (intracytoplasmic injection of the sperm inside the oocyte, which opposes IVF in which the gametes are left ‘free’ to be fertilized in vitro). In our previous study, we had already noted an association between the presence of a male infertility factor severe (understood as oligoasthenoteratozoospermia, obstructive azoospermia and non-obstructive azoospermia) and a reduction in fertilization/blastulation rates (i.e. the ability of an embryo produced in vitro to reach the blastocyst stage, necessary to have the credentials on the road to However, no impact on euploidy rates at the blastocyst stage, i.e. on the fact that the embryo, after reaching the blastocyst stage, was also chromosomally healthy, was not highlighted. Similarly, the clinical findings appeared mostly independent of semen characteristics once euploid blastocysts were transferred.”

Currently data on the effect of paternal age are controversial. This is because, explains the expert, “most of the studies conducted to date did not mention the cumulative rates of live births per cycle, and were based on the WHO 2010 criteria, recently updated in 2021. The new manual has in fact introduced important changes, both in the methodology and in the interpretation of the results, definitively eliminating the concept of normality and the minimum reference values ​​for the seminal fluid”.

The working group therefore took the new criteria into consideration and “retrospectively analyzed the results of 4,013 ICSI cycles with PGT-A (pre-implantation genetic testing), conducted by 3,101 couples (years 2013-2021). The women had a mean age of 38.9 ± 3.2, while men an age of 41.9 ± 5.7 years”, continues Mazzilli.

“We have observed – he reports – how reduced sperm motility and the presence of a concentration, morphology and motility <5th percentile (indicator present in the Who-2021 criteria) are associated with worse embryological outcomes and a cumulative rate of live births per Pgt-A cycle completed reduced. As regards the paternal age, it seems to negatively affect blastulation and embryonic quality".

However, the horizon is still to be clarified: “Certainly – the expert points out – our study has limitations. First of all, 9% of the cycles are not yet completed, and this could underestimate the clinical outcomes. However, we believe that the The results of this study may provide reproductive medicine professionals with useful data for counseling infertile couples on their chances of success during IVF, which could be useful for decision-making regarding the most effective clinical strategies to be applied, but also to give the right consideration and the right weight to the male factor”.