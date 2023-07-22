The fertility rate in Germany experiences a hard drop of 8% in 2022standing at 1.46 children per womanthe lowest level since 2013, when it was 1.42, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) today.

In contrast, the previous year, in 2021, the fertility rate had experienced a notable increase, reaching 1.58 children per woman.

It should be noted that in order to keep the population of a country stable without considering immigration, in highly developed nations at least 2.1 children should be born per woman, in arithmetic terms.

In the year 2022, Germany recorded a total of 738,819 birthsrepresenting a 7% decrease from the previous year’s 795,492 births, which marked the highest birth rate since 1997.

In the case of women of German nationality, the fertility rate dropped to 1.36 children per woman, matching the lowest level of 2012 and representing a 9% reduction compared to 1.49 children in 2021.

On the other hand, among women of foreign nationality, the birth rate only fell by 6% compared to 2.01 children per woman in 2021, standing at 1.88 children per woman in 2022, approximately the same level as in 2014, which was 1.86 children per woman.

In addition, it was observed that women born in 1973, who reached the end of the statistically defined childbearing age in 2022 at 49 years, had an average of 1.57 children throughout their lives.

With respect to women born in the 1960s, a continuous decline was observed in the final number of children, reaching its historical minimum of 1.49 children per woman for those born in 1968.

Interestingly, women born in the 1970s, especially those over the age of 30, have more children on average than those born in earlier years.

As to the average age of mothers when giving birth to their first child, in 2022 was 30.4 yearsslightly down from 30.5 years a year earlier. Meanwhile, the median age of parents at the birth of the mother’s first child was unchanged at 33.3 years.

Overall, both for mothers giving birth for the first time and for those with more children, the average age in 2022 was 31.7 years for mothers and 34.7 years for fathers at birth.

