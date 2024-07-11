Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Fertiglobe has announced that it has won a contract to supply renewable ammonia to the European Union under the H2Global pilot auction, an initiative funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

Fertiglobe, a strategic partnership between ADNOC Group and Abu Dhabi-based OCI Global, has committed to supply renewable ammonia volumes starting at a potential level of 19,500 tonnes in 2027 (subject to production start date and product availability) with a potential increase thereafter to a total volume of 397,000 tonnes by 2033, based on a price of €1,000 per tonne.

Ahmed El Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, said that winning this contract is an important achievement that enhances the company’s leadership in developing a sustainable ammonia production process and represents a decisive additional step towards making the final investment decision for Egypt’s green hydrogen project in the first half of 2025.

He added that the company’s winning of the H2Global pilot auction reflects its leadership in providing low-carbon products and its commitment to creating a more sustainable future. He praised the efforts made by the Fertiglobe team, which played an important role in achieving this achievement.

The German government has approved €4.43 billion for the H2Global dual auction mechanism implemented by Hentco to accelerate the adoption of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives.

Fertiglobe is committed to producing ammonia in line with EU regulations on renewable hydrogen and will meet additional sustainability and environmental requirements set out in the tender.

In 2023, Fertiglobe delivered its first shipment of renewable ammonia according to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) standard, which was produced at the company’s facilities in Egypt using hydrogen manufactured in the pilot electrolyzer of the Egypt Green Hydrogen Project.

In May 2024, Fertiglobe produced the world’s first certified commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia using CCS technology.

For its part, ADNOC delivered the shipment to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Japan to be used in generating clean energy.

It is worth noting that Fertiglobe is working on developing other projects to produce low-carbon ammonia, including the “Ta’zeez” facility to produce one million tons per year of low-carbon ammonia in Ruwais Industrial City in partnership with “Ta’zeez”, “Mitsui & Co., Ltd.” and “GS Energy Corporation.”