The subscription, which is expected to start on October 13, will be open to UAE citizens, residents and local and international investment institutions.

The potential offering provides an opportunity to invest in one of the most important companies in the field of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia in the world.

Fertiglobe has many advantages, including its strong revenue record and ability to manage free cash flow, which enhances the potential for long-term dividend payouts.

Investors also benefit from the company’s future plans to create and enhance value in promising areas, including emerging opportunities in the carbon-free ammonia and hydrogen economy.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, and Chairman of Fertiglobe’s Board of Directors, said: “In line with the vision of the wise leadership to work to achieve the maximum possible value from oil and gas resources, we are pleased to announce the offering of a stake in In Fertiglobe’s IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which comes after the great success of the initial public offering of ADNOC Drilling, this announcement confirms ADNOC’s firm commitment to contributing to building the world’s best and most active economy, supporting and encouraging the private sector, and developing the country’s stock markets. and expanding its activities, in line with the recently announced “Fifty Principles” document.

He added: “This IPO is the first of its kind for a company operating under the free zone system in the UAE, and is open to UAE citizens and residents and local and international investment institutions. This IPO also provides a unique investment opportunity in a sector of great importance and growing globally to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the field of The value chain for low carbon ammonia and hydrogen markets,” according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

He continued: “ADNOC will remain a strategic partner and supporter of Fertiglobe in the long term, as it will seek to partner with Fertiglobe in investment opportunities and promising projects, including a new world-class project to produce low carbon ammonia (blue) in Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, which is located within the system (Tazez). The new industrial.

For his part, Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of the “OCINV Group” and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fertiglobe, said: “We are pleased to announce the intention to launch Fertiglobe on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which constitutes a new achievement in addition to the company’s journey to achieve Growth and expansion since its inception in 2019. This step confirms the success of Fertiglobe’s founding idea, which has become an ideal platform to take advantage of emerging and promising opportunities in the growing hydrogen economy and generate significant cash flows.This proposition is supported by the success achieved by Fertiglobe in the field of production and export of nitrogen fertilizers and the development of clean ammonia In addition to its many advantages, such as its strong financial performance, which reflects a great potential for dividend distribution, its stable financial and commercial position, in addition to significant strategic growth opportunities.

Ahmed Al Hoshi, CEO of OCINN and CEO of Fertiglobe, said: “The listing of Fertiglobe on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange provides an opportunity to invest in a company that is one of the most important producers of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia in the world. Attractive dividend potential in the future thanks to its strong revenue, low-cost production units, and track record of managing free cash flow.”

Fertiglobe is the world’s largest marine exporter of urea and ammonia, the largest producer of nitrogenous fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa in terms of production capacity, and a leading developer of low carbon ammonia. The company has many advantages that enable it to take advantage of the increasing demand for carbon-free ammonia as a hydrogen carrier.

Fertiglobe was established in September 2019 through a strategic partnership between OCI, with a 58 percent stake, and ADNOC, with a 42 percent share, and it owns four production facilities in the Middle East and North Africa region, making it the holder of the largest ammonia production capacity. in the region.

Fertiglobe products play a major role in the field of global agriculture due to the volume of its production and the importance of its products in meeting the needs of this important sector of nitrogen fertilizers, as it provides farmers with a necessary element that allows them to secure the increasing demand for agricultural crops, which enhances the importance of the role played by the UAE Abu Dhabi in support of the global food security system.

Fertiglobe owns production facilities in the UAE, Egypt, and Algeria, which are distinguished by their strategic locations at the crossroads of global trade routes, allowing it to benefit from relatively low shipping costs, and the ability to obtain customs exemptions to access major markets, in addition to the possibility of direct sales to customers. , which enhances its differentiation compared to other companies.

Global demand for carbon-free ammonia is expected to increase significantly, estimated at 26 million tons by 2030, and about 40 million tons in 2035.