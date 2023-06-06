The phosphogypsum pools next to the city of Huelva will finally be buried and not transferred, after obtaining on Monday the integrated environmental authorization from the Andalusian Government (PP), the procedure that gives free rein to the plan of the responsible company, Fertiberia . With this permit, the countdown begins so that the 120 million tons of toxic deposits of phosphogypsum and heavy metals are buried under a one-meter layer of earth and clay.

The expensive operation has raised many doubts among scientists due to the risk of contamination lasting for decades less than 500 meters from a population of 150,000 inhabitants, since it is located in the middle of the estuary and, therefore, subject to the tides. The resolution coincided with World Environment Day.

The approval of the regional Executive comes almost three years after the Ministry for the Ecological Transition gave a first authorization —favorable environmental impact declaration— and after 13 years of the sentence of the National Court that forced the company to stop the discharges and solve the problem. Later, a year ago, the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) endorsed that the risk of radioactive contamination was minimal once the waste was buried. Toxic waste was dumped for decades by the company, derived from its production of phosphoric acid for fertilizers between 1968 and 2010, accumulated a few meters from the sea.

Both the Board and the Government have ignored the warnings of scientists, who see a risk of collapse in the rafts and a “rapid asymmetric sinking” that does not contemplate the plan to cover heavy metals with a green carpet. The committee of 20 scientists warned of the overweight of the waste by the sea and of a medium-high seismic risk, in three reports issued by experts from the Geological and Mining Institute (CSIC), ISGlobal and the universities of Granada, Cádiz and Huelva, among other organisms.

The decision of the Board implies that Fertiberia now begins the works to bury the rafts with an investment of 60 million in the project called Restore 20/30, which will last a decade, according to the company’s statement. From now on, all that is missing is the building permit that will be granted by the Huelva City Council. Fertiberia advances that it will employ more than a hundred workers for the execution of the project.

“That the resolution comes out four days after the elections shows that it is a political and not a technical decision. The ministry has been left out of the integrated environmental authorization because it has excluded itself so as not to get wet, despite the fact that for zone four it requires the recovery of the marsh. The same ministry technician who demanded it for zone four did not do so for zones two and three. It is incongruous”, criticizes Juan Manuel Buendía, president of the Mesa de la Ría. For this political party, the ministry has ignored its obligation to protect the marsh, which is “sentenced to death”, and thus communicated it to the National Court. “The authorization of the Board on World Environment Day is a macabre joke and an insult to the people of Huelva,” criticizes Buendía.

The Andalusian Government considers that the Fertiberia project is “adequate”, but the company must submit a surveillance and control plan “of the receiving environment” affected by the restoration of the stacks, within three months, in order to assess the situation initial construction and its subsequent phases. In addition, other plans that the company will have to provide must evaluate the control of groundwater and the state of the sealing of the ponds through geophysical prospecting, among other measures.

The scientists warned that the burial represents a contaminated inheritance for the next generations, who will suffer its impact and will never be able to recover the marshes affected by the rafts. The collection of data after the investigations by the experts shows that the residents who live closest to the piles have more traces of zinc, arsenic, selenium and molybdenum in their nails than Huelva residents from other neighborhoods.

The last report of conclusions that the researchers delivered to the Huelva City Council last summer warned that the restoration plan lacked its own seismic study; it had an incomplete geological characterization of the foundation materials and base of the rafts; His model of hydrogeological functioning was incorrect by not relating groundwater, surface water, and the phosphogypsum pool; and did not prevent the flow and transport of pollutants into the environment.

The experts identified 60 “highly polluting” liquid outlets towards the marsh with Ph values ​​of 1.94 [mucho más ácida que el agua del estuario, cuyo Ph está entre 4 y 8]. Both Fertiberia and the Junta denied the scientists data to broaden their knowledge and find out the impact on people’s health, despite the fact that they were obliged to provide them.

