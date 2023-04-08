Ferrymen | Note: The current selection method weakens independence and impartiality

Many commenters hint that the Courts Office could choose board members.

District Courts the political selection method of board members is seen as problematic and changing the selection method is considered justified. That’s how you could summarize the statements that were given in the evaluation memorandum of the Ministry of Justice, which explained alternatives to the current way of selecting board members.

Nowadays, municipal and city councils elect board members for the council’s term of office.

“The openly political method of selecting board members, when the selection is currently the responsibility of the municipal councils, is overall a problem of principle that should be solved,” says the Office of the Chancellor of Justice in its statement.

In its statement, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice agrees with the position in the memorandum, according to which the participation of board members in the decision-making activities of the courts can hinder the political neutrality of the judicial institutions, which is exactly what the independence and impartiality of the judicial institution requires.

Board members participate in the resolution of certain criminal cases and land rights cases. They can also be called lay judges, because they have the power of a judge. The composition of board members usually has one chairperson with a legal background and two board members.

The board members are led by a chairman who is a lawyer. If one of the assembly members disagrees with the chairman, the decision is voted on.

State prosecutor the office is on the same lines as the chancellor of justice.

“The current selection method is problematic from the point of view of the independence and impartiality of the courts,” the statement states.

The statement of the Office of the Ombudsman of the Parliament says that if you look at the matter from the point of view of the threefold division of power and the independence of judicial institutions, it seems quite clear that politics or politicians should not necessarily be involved in the selection of judges at all.

However, according to the Office of the Ombudsman, strengthening the independence of judges is basically about strengthening the security structures of basic and human rights and securing the sustainability of the rule of law.

Maallikkotuomarit ry, which represents boatmen, also agrees with the position that the selection process for boatmen should be changed. The lay judges consider that politics is too much of a choice after the election.

“In some parts of the selections, it has also come to our attention that the selected persons have not been given information about the job description, which is the job of a board member in court. Those elected have thought that the job description is similar to the other board seats distributed after the election,” Maallikkotuomarit ry says.

The Office of the Ombudsman of the Parliament also states that the municipal council elects board members from party lists, and those elected have most often themselves been candidates in municipal elections, but have not been elected to the council.

The Office of the Ombudsman considers that, in terms of the basic structures of the modern rule of law, it is difficult to reconcile the fact that these persons would supervise the administration of justice in district courts.

In the evaluation report different ways of changing the system were also presented. However, making changes is not easy and many alternative methods also have problems.

The Office of the Chancellor of Justice had reservations about making the position of board member a civic duty that could be awarded to almost anyone through a lottery or some other random method.

“Such a development would be very foreign to the Finnish legal system and it would involve the problematic issues raised in the assessment report.”

On the other hand, some of the commenters thought that it was quite a good option that board member positions could be applied for through the Courts Office.

“I even consider this a very viable option. In this case, the separation of the board members’ selection process from political motivations would be emphasized”, states the Office of the Chancellor of Justice.

The Attorney General’s Office also supports the idea that the Office of the Judiciary declares board member positions open for application and performs background checks due to eligibility and other requirements.

The Attorney General’s office considers that after this, the Courts Office could hold a lottery among those willing, if there are more candidates.

“It is obvious that this kind of selection procedure significantly increases the costs of the system and requires additional resourcing of the Office of the Judiciary”, the statement reminds, however.

In the opinion of lay judges, it could also be considered whether the Office of the Judiciary could make the selection of board members.

“One option could be to choose board members only after the municipal elections. The decision-makers of cities and municipalities should find out who they want to be boarders.”

According to the lay judges, this would get the most interested and willing to apply for the position, and their professional skills would also come to the fore.

The ferrymen participation in making legal decisions is often socially justified by the fact that they represent the people’s sense of justice. The Office of the Ombudsman reminds us that the so-called people’s sense of justice varies greatly, for example, in issues related to environmental protection, immigration or the use of narcotics.

“The random selection of two board members to the composition of a single case cannot therefore convey the guiding influence of the entire nation’s sense of justice on the decision-making activity of a professional judge.”

He brings up a study by the University of Helsinki commissioned by the Ministry of Justice in 2017, which tried to find out the people’s sense of justice. According to the study, citizens’ perceptions of the appropriate level of punishment varied considerably.

“For example, for sexual contact with a child, some of the citizens who participated in the investigation left the punishment completely unsentenced, and some gave unconditional imprisonment for the act,” says the statement of the ombudsman’s office.

The Office of the Ombudsman adds that the idea of ​​the population’s general sense of justice turned out to be quite problematic overall in the study.