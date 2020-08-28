After two very embarrassing defeats in the friendly, Schalke was only able to move the helm a little bit today, so that in the end a weak 1-0 win over Aris Saloniki was the result. Serious weaknesses again showed in the S04 game. Not surprisingly, David Wagner was satisfied with the game.
The clear scoring chances that Schalke 04 independently developed and played against Aris Saloniki on Friday afternoon can be counted on one hand. Possibly even on the hand of a carpenter who, due to negligence, did not pay attention to the job and thus lost a finger or two. The general conclusion to the fourth test could be: Offensive started without danger, at least not let up and also stopped like that.
Even if Royal Blue won 1-0 again after two extremely embarrassing defeats in the friendly, it was anything but a great or entertaining game from the point of view of an S04 supporter. From the Gelsenkircheners’ point of view, the game was characterized by little movement, a build-up of the game that looked safe and sovereign in places, but for the most part only took place between the two central defenders Matija Nastasic and Ozan Kabak in connection with the defensive midfield – and again very, very few scoring chances.
At halftime, the previous highlights were shown in the YouTube stream of Schalke: Without exception, good chances from Saloniki, defused several times by Ralf Fährmann, who did not have to hold out outstandingly, but had a very decent day: In the early one-on-one He kept his nerve in the duel, he fended off a header at close range, and knew how to intercept an attempted cross from a few meters. Further chances were not even listed.
If you take the goal of Ahmed Kutucu, in front of which the young striker asserts himself strongly and then confidently closes, on the side of the Bundesliga club, a header by Nastasic and one or two very harmless shots by Suat Serdar and Steven Skrzybski remain. In the end, nobody should have complained if the game had not ended 1: 0, but possibly 1: 3 or even 1: 4. The overall performance of Schalke was once again very poor.
What is left of the game, what can you take away? Nabil Bentaleb made his comeback after an eternity. Although he was able to set some accents, he was also committed – but it was also clear that he will need a certain amount of time if he should actually find his way back into the team. This is not a surprise, however, it was more to be expected.
Sebastian Rudy ran as a right-back. Since S04 still doesn’t have a single full-back for the right side in the squad and the 30-year-old had to partially take on this role at TSG Hoffenheim, this position was filled by him. In possession of the ball, he and his counterpart, Bastian Oczipka, pushed further forward, while Bentaleb or his counterpart Benjamin Stambouli fell into central defense to try to build up the game. Due to the less dynamic and offensive full-backs, the game on the outside almost never got going, while Saloniki was often able to close the center.
Coach David Wagner’s verdict on another tough test was as calm as usual: “You have already seen that we had a little tired legs. But I think we did well against it after a very exhausting and very unusual week.” Words that once again met with incomprehension among the fans – after all, the Greek club was not in Austria for fun, but for hard training. And opposing it was also not part of the plan, actually you wanted to finally dominate your opponent. That was an item that was on the agenda before the test.
“We also scored a nice goal through Ahmed Kutucu and kept zero at the bottom,” added the coach. He also explained that his team still had room for improvement and that the 90 minutes (like all other games recently) were “a test game”.
The game against Viktoria Köln planned for next Wednesday has been canceled. The club justified the failure with the fact that too many players are not available: Omar Mascarell and Salif Sané are not yet in team training, Markus Schubert, Guido Burgstaller, Benito Raman and Alessandro Schöpf are still in Austria due to their quarantine training – and some one player was appointed to the first games of the respective national team.
The next match is planned for next week, Saturday, September 5th: Schalke will meet VfL Bochum at 3:30 pm, before this year’s “Schalke Day” will take place, of course in digital form. Another test would be possible at short notice.
