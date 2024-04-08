The vessel was a fishing vessel, did not have a license to transport people and was overloaded.

At least 94 people died and 26 are missing after a boat sank, on Sunday (7 April 2024), off the north coast of Mozambique, said Lourenço Machado, from Intrasmar (Institute of Maritime Transport). According to the agency Reutersthere are children among the victims.

Machado said the boat was transporting 130 people from Lunga, in Nampula province, to Ilha de Moçambique. According to him, initial reports indicate that the vessel was hit by a tidal wave.

Jaime Neto, Secretary of State for Nampula province, told BBC that passengers were trying to escape the wrath. “As the boat was overcrowded and unsuitable for carrying passengers, it sank.”, he declared to the broadcaster.

Mozambique and other southern African countries have been battling cholera outbreaks since last year. According to Unicefthe UN agency (United Nations) for the defense and promotion of children's rights, the current cholera outbreak in Mozambique is the worst in 25 years.