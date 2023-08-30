Holland Norway Lines, the Dutch shipping company that operates the ferry service between Emden in Germany and Kristiansand in Norway, has applied for a deferment of payment. The company reports this on Wednesday on its website. The MS Romantika, the only ship of the shipping company, will not sail for the time being.

For a year, the MS Romantika shuttled back and forth between Eemshaven and Kristiansand, but the departure point shifted to Germany in April because the ship no longer had a permanent berth in the Groningen port. Holland Norway Lines planned to build its own quay in Eemshaven, but was unable to raise enough money to do so, writes Newspaper of the North.

The occupied quay resulted in canceled trips, and thus duped travelers. Holland Norway Lines cites the losses that this ‘unsettled period in Eemshaven’ entailed as the main reason that it ran into financial problems. “A period with many cancellations and extra costs, but also with a major impact on future bookings.”

It was not due to enthusiasm: from April last year to January, the ferry service sold according to RTV North more tickets than expected. Holland America Lines says it has carried nearly 400,000 passengers to date.

Showpiece

“Very unfortunate, Holland Norway Lines offered a nice impulse for Groningen,” says Groningen deputy Henk Emmens (BBB) ​​against the ANP news agency. “All those Norwegians who go here, that is good for our tourism sector. Very unfortunate if you lose that beautiful showpiece.”

It is not yet clear whether people who had already booked a ticket will get their money back. Holland Norway Lines advises travelers stranded in Emden to look for a hotel, alternative ferry service or flight.