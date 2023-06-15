Ferry island | The seagull made a nest in an interesting place: “What a stupid seagull”

The seagull made a nest in a place that might not be the best possible.

When Helsinki Tapio Häivä stepped onto his balcony in Lauttasaari in the morning, he paid attention to a white creature peeking in the rainwater well of the neighboring house.

A closer look showed that a seagull was swimming in the cup-shaped rainwater well.

“I was wondering how stupid the seagull is. It looked like it was incubating there, so I wondered how it made a nest there,” says Häivä.

Then the bird stepped out of the rainwater well and how could it be: two little seagulls peeked out from behind the edge.

Little fluffy seagulls peek out of the rainwater well.

According to Häivä, seagulls have nested on the roof of the neighboring house in previous years.

Now the house is being renovated, so the birds have had to use their creativity in searching for nesting places.

“They have had to move their studio somewhere else,” Häivä says.

In the past in summer, the seagulls have behaved aggressively and attacked from the roof if danger lurked too close to their nesting place.

This year, Häivä has at least not yet noticed aggressive behavior from the logs. Instead, the chirping of birds has been loud in the yard of the house in Lauttasaari.

Häivä states that luckily there is no rain expected in the next few days, because otherwise the little seagulls would have to take quite a shower.

“When the chicks grow and jump away, I think the mother gets pretty hot, because I have experienced that from previous summers as well.”

A nest on ground level can easily be exposed to other threats as well.