Ferry island | The residents want to demolish their houses and build new ones in the value area, the city government approved

The owners of properties located in Katajaharju want to demolish the old buildings and build new ones instead.

Residents The site plan change demanded by Lauttasaari Katajaharjuu in Helsinki was unanimously approved at the city board’s meeting on Monday. Next, the matter will be referred to the city council.

The plan change concerns three small apartment buildings built in the 1960s and one detached house located on four plots at the intersection of Katajaharjuntie and Luoteisväylä, on the edge of Laukkaniemenpuisto.

The property owners want to demolish the old houses and build four new houses in their place. The plots are owned by housing associations. The new buildings will be taller than the old ones, with a maximum of five floors. According to the city’s presentation text, the number of residents in the area would increase by 130 residents with the new houses.

New apartment buildings would also increase the value of the plots.

The city government at the meeting of the Left Alliance Minja Koskela made a counter motion, in which a note was added to the bottom motion of the agenda about the importance of recycling demolition materials when new houses are built on the same lot.

The note refers to the building code of the city of Helsinki, which outlines the reuse of recyclable materials from demolished sites.

The city government unanimously accepted the counter-proposal.

“We were quite skeptical about demolishing houses with useful life remaining and building new ones in their place,” says the Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki (left).

According to Arhinmäki, the carbon footprint calculation related to the formula change was not comprehensive enough in the opinion of the Left Alliance.

“Our starting point and way of thinking is that we should strive to preserve the old. It is a more sustainable solution in terms of the climate,” says Arhinmäki.

The greens Tuomas Rantanen according to that, there were no discernible differences between major parties in the city government or before that in the urban environment committee regarding the objects in question, because there were good grounds for the plan change.

According to him, the Greens have reservations about demolition renovations, but can accept them when the projects can achieve general benefits.

“If there will be more residents, and then if it is tied to public transport connections. The issue here is that it’s a really short distance to the Koivusaari metro from there,” says Rantanen.

“But this kind of special attention from the city government was added, since now it’s not about the property at the end of its useful life,” says Rantanen.

He does not think that the matter would be very controversial even in the council.

“Someone can always present something there, but this is not the kind of thing that can’t be discussed there.”

Helsinki deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov According to (kok), there were no political passions involved. The coalition has previously supported the plan change in the board hearing and now also in the city board.

“It is a natural part of the development of that area, and a counter-proposal regarding the recycling of building materials was unanimously accepted, which in practice called for strict adherence to the new building order,” says Sazonov.

“Our approach was that this is kind of the basic formula.”