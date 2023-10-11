Ferry island | The police were called after Emil Runsamo, 16, who was in the boat guard – “They seemed very frustrated”

Concerns have arisen among the people of Lauttasaari during the fall about the restlessness of the youth. This was the experience of 16-year-old high school student Emil Runsamo, who was called by the police while he was on night watch at his boat club.

In Lauttasaari living 16 years old Emil Runsamo was on duty at the local boat club on the night between Sunday and Monday, when the evening took a nasty turn.

Runsamo started his night shift at ten in the evening, and at some point a couple of his friends came to visit. The group changed the ignition coil of the other friend’s moped so that he could go to school in the morning, and the friends went inside the club for a while to hang out.

Runsamo’s friends were just leaving when two policemen suddenly appeared behind the window.

“The police started the conversation by asking what is being sold here and which buyer are you expecting. The situation was very confusing,” Runsamo tells HS.

He told the police that he was at the boat guard and showed his ID and the keys to open the club’s gates. Only the high school’s laptop and snacks were found in the backpack.

The police said they had received a report about a “really suspicious-looking youth gang”. When it became clear that the young people were on the right track, according to Runsamo, the police seemed very frustrated that an endless report had been made about the matter.

In the end, according to him, the police wished them a good night and left the scene.

HS is during the fall told, that some of the locals have been worried about the security situation in Lauttasaari. The concern stems from a suspected robbery involving young people that happened at the end of August, which the police are currently investigating.

Since then, people living in the area have said that they have noticed increasing restlessness, especially among youth groups. Local parents are too founded by to the island to dispel the fear of their own roving “street patrol”.

The police have stated that, according to their information, nothing particularly exceptional is happening in Lauttasaari.

Emil Runsamo does not know who called the police to the boat club. However, he wonders why a presumably adult person did not come in a similar situation to ask what the club was up to. Especially when the club has someone on guard every night and the guard always has the keys with him.

As a Lauttasaari resident, he has also noticed that young people are viewed with more suspicion in the area than before. If, for example, Runsamo is chatting with his friend in the evening, cars might drive past him at walking speed while the driver is staring out the window.

He does not understand the establishment of the street patrol at all, but hopes that people would let the police do their work in peace.

“If the street patrols want to be of some use in this situation, I think they should go to work and pay tax money to finance the police’s activities.”