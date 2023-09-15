Ferry island | The police announced that they are following the situation of young people in Lauttasaari: “Similar things are happening everywhere in Helsinki”

Recently, one crime report has been made to the Helsinki police, which is related to young people in Lauttasaari. The incident is being investigated as a robbery, and it happened on August 22.

Helsinki The police department says in its press release that it is investigating and monitoring the situation of young people in Lauttasaari.

The police say that the public and social media have been discussing the disorderly behavior of young people and the security situation in Lauttasaari in recent days. The police investigates the situation, monitors it and, if necessary, intervenes in the activities of young people.

The police know that threats and stalking of other young people and other harassment have been observed in Lauttasaari. According to the police, a group of young people between the ages of 15 and 17 has caused concern in the area.

“Similar youth movements and disruptive behavior are everywhere in Helsinki. Lauttasaari does not particularly come to the fore based on police duties or crime reports. We understand that the situation causes concern and the sense of security weakens with every disturbance or other incident,” says the inspector Katja Nissinen About the preventive function of the Helsinki police.

Helsinki Recently, one crime report has been made to the police, which is related to young people in Lauttasaari. The incident is being investigated as a robbery, and it happened on August 22.

“The preliminary investigation is in progress, so for the time being the police can only tell about the case the name of the crime and the date of the incident, says the head of the investigation,” the crime commissioner Marja Väätti.

The police have also been on the scene in Lauttasaari at the beginning of September based on reports from the emergency center. In the first case, five young people disturbed the youth center by banging on the door. The police went to the place to remove them from the place. In another case, the informant’s front door had been knocked on, and the perpetrators remained unknown.

Helsinki At the end of September, the police will participate in a cooperation meeting, where principals, curators, the youth organization and the parish will also gather. The goal of the meeting is to increase regional cooperation in order to reduce crimes and disturbances, and to get a better picture of the current situation in the Lauttasaari area.

“If the police meet troublemakers, solutions to their situation are mapped out according to the individual’s needs. We have an anchor activity where young people get multi-professional help,” says inspector Nissinen.

The police remind us that possible disruptive behavior and suspected crimes must be reported to the emergency center immediately. It is important that the police patrol is brought to the scene to investigate the situation. You should not take any other measures yourself, because you can commit a crime yourself.

You can report a crime electronically or at the police station. In addition, you can leave tips for the police, for example, about the security situation in Lauttasaari [email protected].

“We also remind you that the discussion on social media should be kept to the point. For example, it is not advisable to share names and pictures,” says inspector Nissinen.