Ferry island | Oliver Jäntti, 8, lost the gift he gave his father on the way to school – Then chance intervened

The Father’s Day present of Oliver Jänt, 8, from Lauttasaari, disappeared on the way home from school.

From Lauttasaari during the family’s Father’s Day weekend, a happy twist happened when a lost gift was found with the power of social media.

Oliver Jäntti, 8, had made a key ring as a father’s day present at Vattuniemi elementary school. However, when he came home from school on Friday, he found nothing but a card in his backpack. He did remember holding a gift in his hand, but at some point, for some reason, it was no longer there.

Oliver Jäntti was upset.

The family thought that the gift had perhaps been forgotten in the school locker.

On Saturday Oliver’s mother Anna Jäntti however, I was informed about the Lauttasaari bus radio publication on Facebook, which was looking for the owner of a keychain decorated with the text “you are the best father in the world”.

Jäntti immediately recognized his son’s handwriting and drawing style.

The key ring had been found in the school yard, and the friendly finder brought it to Jäntti’s front door that same evening.

“This is a good example of the strength of this island’s community,” says Jäntti.

On Sunday father received a present, which he was very happy about. According to Anna Jänti, effort had been put into the gift.

“I noticed that Oliver had tried his best. Sometimes, if something isn’t interesting to him, he quickly puts it out of the way. Now he was clearly focused and drawing carefully,” he says.

“I joked to my husband that your Father’s Day gift is now famous and known to all Lauttasaari residents.”

The local group’s Facebook update already has more than 400 likes.