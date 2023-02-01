The ferry MS Romantika became detached from the quay in Eemshaven due to a strong gust of wind, causing damage to the ship. There were no passengers on board the ship at the time of the incident. This is reported by Holland Norway Lines (HNL), the ferry service that sails back and forth between Eemshaven in Groningen and Kristiansand in Norway several times a week.

#Ferry #detached #quay #due #gust #wind #Eemshaven #ships #damaged