Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the car manufacturer of the same name in Sant’Agata Bolognese, a point of reference for almost sixty years in the world of sports and supercars on a global level, has left his mark on the history of the automotive industry. His contribution has been recognized and celebrated by various personalities from the automotive sector and VIPs, who just a few days ago met at “The Icon” on the Detroit riverfront to celebrate their entry into the “Automotive Hall of Fame”Of the legendary founder of the house of the Bull.

The ceremony was attended by Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, who placed the marble slab with the signature of Ferruccio Lamborghini. Let’s talk about the place where visitors pay tribute to the men and women whose innovations in the automotive sector have changed the world and revolutionized our way of life: from today it will also be possible to celebrate an iconic personality such as that of the founder of Lamborghini, who has leveraged its unstoppable desire for innovation and improvement to lead the company to the creation of two of the most iconic models, Miura and Countach. Joining the AHF certifies Ferruccio’s winning spirit: founded in 1939, this organization has so far paid tribute to 757 people from all over the world, who have had an impact on the automotive and mobility sectors by strongly influencing them.