On February 20, 1993, the automotive world lost one of the last great men who helped make the Motor Valley what it is today: Ferruccio Lamborghini. The founder of the Toro car manufacturer died far from Sant’Agata Bolognese, where the legend of his supercars had taken root and where he had been a protagonist in the 1960s and 1970s, with the Miura and the Countach. A story that began long ago, with tractors and a country that had to recover after the war starting from what little was left.

Ferruccio Lamborghini was born on April 28, 1916 in Renazzo, a populous fraction of the municipality of Cento (Ferrara), in a family of farmers but immediately became passionate about mechanics so much that he spent entire afternoons in the workshop, neglecting work in the fields. And thanks to his passion and tenacity he is hired in the best workshop in Bologna where he can finally discover all the secrets of mechanics.

With the outbreak of the Second World War Ferruccio, by now an expert and appreciated mechanic, he is enlisted and assigned to the 50th mixed fleet of shunting operations, stationed in Rhodes, which takes care of the maintenance of all military vehicles on the island, including diesel engine trucks and tractors that are used to tow aircraft. The alternating fortunes of the war will see Ferruccio successfully repair (and occasionally even break down, as he will recall later) means belonging to the Italians, the Germans and the British. Just in Rhodes, as soon as the war ended, he opened his first company: a small mechanical repair shop. In 1946 he returned to Italy, making the most of the experience accumulated during the war: in Cento he opens a mechanical workshop for the repair of vehicles and automobiles. Observing the deep crisis in which our country is still recovering from the sufferings of the Second World War, he begins to develop the idea of ​​building an economic agricultural tractor. On February 3, 1948, at the patronal fair, he presented a tractor created by reconverting old military vehicles and equipped with a fuel vaporizer of his own invention. His intuition proves to be a success, he sells 11 and decides to buy 100 Morris engines (the vehicle used for the conversion) going as far as to pledge the family farm to have the money necessary for the operation.

When in 1963, now an established entrepreneur, he decided to turn his attention to the car world, Ferruccio first looked for a logo that could adapt to his future Granturismo. He asks for help Paul Rambaldi, a local graph who asks him what personal characteristics represented him. Ferruccio immediately replied: “I am tamugno, (translated from the dialect it means hard, strong, stubborn) like a bull”. This description, combined with his zodiac sign, gave life to the logo we all know which replaced FLC (Ferruccio Lamborghini Cento). From that day he began a journey that in 1966 he revealed to the world the Miura, a model so innovative as to force insiders to coin the term supercar to find an adequate way to describe it. From tractors to cars, the step was short. so. Once again, he was driven by a dream: to build sports cars that were the best in Italy, and also abroad. Obviously, Ferrari was in mind: beating them on its market was a primary objective, contemplating both pure performance and an important attention to the interiors in its cars.

There first Lamborghini, the 350 GT assembled in Sant’Agata Bolognese, was the brainchild of Giotto Bizzarrini (initially on the anticipatory prototype, the 350 GTV), Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani. In 1971 the Countach arrives at the Geneva Motor Show but Ferruccio’s days in the company are winding down: also following the oil crisis and the difficulties experienced by his first love, tractors, the founder of Automobili Lamborghini is forced to leave home automotive of Sant’Agata Bolognese: between 1972 and 1973 the car branch ended up in the hands of the duo Rossetti-Leimer; the agricultural branch instead went within the group led by Società Accomandita Motori Endotermici. He will retire to Fiorita in Piancarola, a small Umbrian village on the Trasimeno, where he returns to being a farmer, or rather countadéin.