Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 18:46

Ferroviário is the champion of Series D of the 2023 Brazilian Championship. Playing at the Presidente Vargas Stadium, in Fortaleza, the home team won 2-1 at Ferroviária, in Araraquara, and won the tournament cup this Saturday afternoon (16) . The match was shown live on TV Brasil. The goals of the game were scored by Deizinho and Ciel for the victors and Vitor Barreto for the São Paulo team.

After having the best campaign throughout the tournament and reaching the final undefeated, Tubarão da Barra needed to win by any score to keep the cup and win the fourth national division for the second time (the first was in 2018). Ferroviária also depended on a simple victory to win the first national title in history, as the first match, played in Araraquara, ended with a score of 0-0.

Riding on the momentum of approximately 15,000 Ferrão fanatical fans, the home team went all out at the start of the game and opened the scoring. After receiving a pass from Ciel, Deizinho sent it into the net.

The visiting team showed strength and tied the game in the 38th minute of the first half. Vitor Barreto kicked well and left everything the same.

But, just 6 minutes into the second half, the scorer’s flair prevailed. On the eve of turning 42, Ciel appeared alone in the area to complete the cross and define the score: Ferroviário 2-1. This was the center forward’s twelfth goal in the tournament and his twenty-second of the season.

Afterwards, it was just a party. With a campaign of 15 wins and 9 draws in 24 games, Ferroviário became two-time champion of Série D undefeated.

Alongside Tubarão da Barra, Ferroviária, runner-up, Caxias-RS and Athletic-MG guaranteed access to Series C in 2024.