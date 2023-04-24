Ferroviária defeated Ceará by 2-0, this Sunday (23) at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, and assumed the leadership of the Série A1 do Brasileiro Feminino. With the three points, Guerreiras Grenás reached 21 points, the same score as Flamengo (which beat Bahia 1-0 last Saturday), but with a better goal difference.

To sleep in the lead! Laryh decided and secured the three points of the @guerreirasgrena at the Luminous Fountain! pic.twitter.com/ep7SkwEKZe — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 23, 2023

However, Corinthians can take the lead in the standings next Monday (24) if they defeat Internacional in Beira Rio.

The victory of the Grenás Warriors had a highlight, Laryh. The attacker opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the first half, with a back-heel finish after a kick by Day Silva. She again overcame the opposing goalkeeper in the 30th minute of the final stage in a penalty kick.

gunner amanda

Palmeiras received Atlético-MG at Arena Barueri and had Amanda Gutierres’ eye for goals to win 3-1 and climb to 4th place in the standings. The midfielder opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half with a right kick, extended the advantage just before the break and gave final numbers to the scoreboard in the 10th minute of the final stage with a little dig. In the end Rafa cashed for the Avengers.

mermaids win

In Cotia, who shone was the North American Jourdan, who scored the 1-0 victory goal for Santos over São Paulo. The three points left Sereias da Vila in 7th place in the standings, with 14 points.

It gave @SereiasDaVila in the classic #Samson! Excited at the end! Jourdan scored and secured Santos’ victory away from home! pic.twitter.com/nf6KKRNyX2 — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 23, 2023

Other results:

Avai 2 x 1 Grêmio

Real Brasília 2 x 0 Athletico-PR