At the end of October, Ferrovial investors received good news. The company announced a script in which its shareholders could choose the form of remuneration: either through a standard dividend, or by obtaining new shares. This was the second interim dividend of the year in which The infrastructure company would distribute a total of 330 million euros. Or what is the same, a cash amount of 0.4597 euros per share.

Ferrovial will pay this dividend and the distribution of new shares in the way each investor has chosen this coming December 13. For now, Cash payment offers a return of 1.1%.

It’s too late to join this script which had a court date of November 7th. However, investors who want to qualify for Ferrovial’s remuneration will have a new opportunity this week. This Wednesday, the infrastructure company announced an additional dividend of 0.0346 euros per share. To be eligible for this amount, you must pay attention to two dates: in the European market, Ferrovial shares will begin trading without the right to collection on December 13. Meanwhile, in the North American market the day to mark is December 16. All shareholders will receive this payment, which offers a return of 0.08%, on December 27.

It should be noted that Ferrovial pays these two dividends with its stock at all-time highs. Currently, its shares are close to 41 euros per share, after registering a 24% increase in 2024 (only six points are achieved in the few sessions accumulated in December).

And, the consensus of analysts that collects Bloomberg is still optimistic about the company for the following months of 2025. Although on average Ferrovial would only have an upward potential of 3% to the 42.22 euros that they set as a target price, there are already more and more experts who see more distance for your action. Up to seven analysis teams price the company above this average valuation. Insight Investments even believes that during the following months Ferrovial shares will reach 81 euros, which means doubling their current value.

Even with its price at these historic highs, 54% of experts continue to recommend taking positions in the company.

Experts see its exposure to the US market as one of Ferrovial’s catalysts for 2025. This is because these types of companies obtain part of their income in US dollars and with works or concessions on American soil. That is, a large part of its business would be protected against the Republican economic policies that Donald Trump has in mind, which include, among many others, trade tariffs for Europe as well.

Other December payments

Ferrovial’s will not be the only payment that investors will be eligible for in December. In the coming weeks, companies such as Enagás (cut-off date December 10), Elecnor and Atresmedia (on December 16 both firms will be listed without the right to collection) and Telefónica (December 17) will also pay.