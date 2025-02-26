The Ferrovial Business Group has reached a binding agreement with the Ardian Investment Fund for the sale of 5.25 % in FGP Topco, the Heathrow Airport Holdings matrix for about 550.1 million euros (455 million pounds sterling).

As Ferrovial reported to the National Securities Market Commission, the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of the preferential acquisition right (‘Right of First Offer’), which can be exercised by Topco’s shareholders under the shareholders agreement and the statutes of the company.

On Wednesday, the Heathrow London airport had reported that in 2024 it had a profit before 917 million pounds (1,109 million euros), an increase of 30.8 % compared to the previous year, while the annual number of passengers who went through their terminals reached 83.9 million.

This movement occurs after at the beginning of December Ferrovial signed its Heathrow output plan with the sale of almost all its participation. The company, together with part of its partners, has crossed 37.62% of the capital of the London airport to the French fund Ardian and the Saudi Sovereign Pif. The company chaired by Rafael del Pino was thus undid by its 19.75% for 2,000 million euros.