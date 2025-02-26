This amount, according to Ferrovial, will be adjusted with an interest rate that will be applied to the closing of the operation

Ferrovial has reached an agreement with the Ardian Investment Fund for sell all of your participation5.25 percent, which I had in FGP Topco, Heathrow Airport Holdings matrix, for 550.1 million euros (455 million pounds sterling), as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

This amount, according to Ferrovial, will be adjusted with an interest rate that will be applied to the closing of the operation. As part of the same agreement, other Topco shareholders, including CDPQ, have also reached an agreement to sell an additional 4.75% to Ardian.

The transaction is subject to compliance with the right of Preferred acquisition (‘Right of First Offer’) that can be exercised by Topco shareholders under the shareholders agreement and the statutes of the company.

In accordance with the agreement, the complete closure of the transaction is also subject to compliance with the regulatory conditions that are applied.









The sale has been completed this Wednesday after Ferrovial signed its plan of Heathrow output with the sale of almost all your participation. Ardian will thus acquire an additional participation of 10% in Heathrow, which would increase the property of the company to 32.6%.