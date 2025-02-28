Ferrovial obtained a Net profit of 3,239 million of euros in 2024, a figure that multiplies by seven the profits of 460 million euros of 2023, thanks to the capital gains derived from its divestments, as reported on Friday the company that presides over Rafael del Pino.

The gross result of adjusted exploitation, Ebitda adjusted, of the infrastructure group was promoted by all business areas, reaching the 1,342 million euros In 2024, with an interannual increase of 38.9% in comparable terms (eliminating impacts such as the exchange rate, the deterioration of assets or restructuring costs).

The income of Ferrovial, which is quoted at the American Nasdaq since last May, amounted to 9,147 million euros andThe last year, which represents 6.7% more than in 2023 in comparable terms.

The company closed 2024 with 5,320 million euros of liquidity and one Consolidated net debt of 1,794 million eurosexcluding infrastructure in both cases.









During the year, the company received 947 million euros in dividends from infrastructure assets and entered, among other things, the funds obtained from the sale of Heathrow (2,004 million euros) and IRB Infrastructure Developers (211 million euros), as well as the collection of the loan to the seller granted in relation to the disinvestment of AMEY (176 million euros).

These funds, Ferrovial requires, were allocated to company growthas the acquisition of 24% of IRB Infrastructure Trust and the capital injection in the New Terminal One of the JFK Airport (New York), as well as the distribution of dividends and shares of shares.

Construction record portfolio

The income of the Ferrovial highway division increased by 2024 by 19.6% in comparable terms, to 1,256 million euros, thanks to its Growth in North America. For its part, the adjusted Ebitda of this business improved in 19.5% in comparable terms, to 918 million euros.

The construction division closed the 2024 exercise with a record order portfolio that reached the 16,755 million eurosof which North America represents 49%, Poland 25%and Spain, 14%. The income of this segment amounted to 7,234 million euros, which represents a 3.8% increase in comparable terms, while the adjusted exploitation result (adjusted EBIT) was 284 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 3.9%, above the 3.5% target that the company had set for the year.

For its part, within the airport division, Dalaman (Türkiye) received 5.6 million passengers in 2024, 7.7% more compared to the previous year. This growth, Ferrovial explains, is due to the Expansion of airlines capacityto launch New routes to the United Kingdom and other European countries and the Increased national traffic.

The company also stressed that the work of the New Terminal One (NTO) At the JFK International Airport, “within the budget and according to the planned calendar.” This new terminal has signed 16 agreements with airlines, which include contracts with ten companies, such as Air France, KLM and SAS, and six statements of intentions with international airlines, such as Turkish Airlines and Air China. In addition, in June it satisfactorily closed a green bond issuance for an amount of 2,550 million dollars.

For its part, the Energy Division, created by Ferrovial at the beginning of last year, registered revenues of 270 million euros in 2024 and an adjusted Ebitda of 2 million euros.

“Potential opportunities” in several American cities

«2024 has been a key year for Ferrovialmarked by the start of contribution in Nasdaq. We have achieved solid results, backed by the good behavior of the business units. Our infrastructure assets in North America continued to grow significantly, generating important dividends. In addition, the construction business improved in terms of profitability and exceeded the objective set for the year, in addition to registering an unprecedented request for orders, ”said Ignacio Madridejos, CEO of Ferrovial.

«Facing the future, we see a Attractive project portfolio in North AmericaA, where Ferrovial enjoys a good position to continue developing complex and essential infrastructures, ”he added.

Ferrovial began to quote in Nasdaq on May 9 with the aim of advancing in the Company Internationalization Process and grow in North America. In this way, the company is quoted simultaneously in the Spanish, Dutch and American stock markets.

Precisely, as part of its strategy to continue growing in North America, the company has been preselected in the tender of the Project I-285 EAST Express Lanes in Atlantaand has submitted the qualification application for the Project I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes in Tennessee. In addition, Ferrovial sees “potential opportunities” in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and Alexandria.