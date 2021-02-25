Ferrovial ambulance service workers

Ferrovial lost 410 million euros in 2020, compared to the profit of 268 million euros recorded the previous year, as a result of the impact that the pandemic had on traffic at the airports it controls, which translates into a hole of 447 million euros. euros, at the same time that his construction business managed to overcome the economic crisis.

Specifically, London Heathrow Airport – 25% owned by the Spanish firm – transported 72.7% fewer passengers, causing a 61.7% reduction in revenue, while ASG, which includes Aberdeen airports , Glasglow and Southhampton, reduced their sales by 67.4%. Thus, the equity method of its airports division resulted in an impact valued at 447 million euros.

To this amount are added the provisions for a value of 22 million euros from discontinued activities and the judicial decision regarding Autema, a company that manages one of its roads in Catalonia, whose impact amounts to 43 million euros. Another of the businesses that suffered the blow of the crisis was that of highways, whose sales contracted by 19.2%, to 405 million euros, also as a result of restrictions on mobility and less use of roads in all countries where it operates.

Apart from these effects produced directly or indirectly by the pandemic, the company chaired by Rafael del Pino managed to increase its level of global sales by 4.7%, to 6,341 million euros, driven by the good evolution of the construction business. Thus, this division increased its revenues by 11.4%, to 5,862 million euros, thanks to the promotion of projects in the United States and the good performance of its Polish construction company, Budimex. In fact, 86% of the construction turnover came from its international activity. With all this, the gross operating profit that it contributes to its income statement, which excludes impairments and disposals, shot up to 409 million euros, increasing by 238% the same data from the previous year.