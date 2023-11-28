Ferrovial announced this Tuesday the sale of its 25% stake in Heathrow Airports Holdings, the company that manages that London airport, for 2.7 billion euros after having reached an agreement with the Saudi sovereign fund The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the investment firm Ardian. Both companies would acquire the participation of the Spanish multinational at around 15% and 10% respectively, as reported by the company.

The construction and concessionaire chaired by Rafael del Pino states, however, that the transaction is subject to compliance with the rights of preferential acquisition and total support that can be exercised by the other shareholders of FGP Topco, the company that manages the aforementioned aerodrome. British, in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement and the company’s statutes.

Thus, Ferrovial would leave the London airport after 17 years, of which it became the majority shareholder in 2006 after purchasing an indirect 55.87% stake. It then sold 10.6% to the sovereign fund Qatar Holding LLC in 2012 and ended up reducing its stake to 25% in 2013. The Spanish company highlights the “great achievements” they have achieved at Heathrow, whose results at the close of the year The third quarter of this year showed a 30% increase in turnover to 2,739 million pounds and a 34% increase in passenger traffic to reach 59.4 million users.

He also remembers the Spanish concessionaire that has been an active part of the aviation sector since 1998. In fact, he adds, it remains “committed to the development of its airport business and to investment in the sector” in which it has a 50% stake. % at Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports in the United Kingdom, 60% at Dalaman airport in Turkey and 49% at the new terminal one at JFK airport in New York.