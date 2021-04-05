Ferrovial has been awarded the construction and maintenance of a section of the I-35 highway in San Antonio, in Texas (USA), for an amount of 1,500 million dollars (1,275 million euros). The Spanish company will execute the contract through a consortium led by its subsidiaries Ferrovial Construcción and Webber from 2022 and for a period of six years, as reported Monday in a statement.

The contract ranges from the design, construction to maintenance of a toll-free stretch of more than 15 kilometers along I-35, which includes the lifting of 29 kilometers of elevated viaduct lanes in the cities of San Antonio, Live Oak, Selma and Schertz, in Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

The project includes more than 800 bridge construction spans, 4,500 concrete girders, 15,000 tonnes of steel girders and 550,000 square meters of bridge decks. “We are looking forward to uniting the strengths and commitment to innovation of our companies, and putting it at the service of drivers who use I-35 every day,” said the CEO of Ferrovial Construcción in the United States, Ángel Luis Sánchez.

I-35 is one of Texas’s main arteries for international trade and travel in general, and the works will create new jobs, offering new opportunities for economic development in the area.

The highway, which crosses the state of Texas from the border with Mexico to the border with the state of Oklahoma, is the largest interstate highway connecting Mexico and Canada. The majority of commercial trucks that transport merchandise between Mexico, the United States and Canada travel this highway.

Ferrovial Construcción and Webber have already jointly carried out five design and construction projects in this same State for a total value of 6,000 million dollars (5,080 million euros) with works such as the LBJ Express, segments 1 and 2 of the North Tarrant Express or segment 3A of I-35W.