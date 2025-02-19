Ferrovial redoubles its efforts to expand its brand and businesses in the United States, with the priority focus on attracting new investors to its capital and generating greater liquidity in the Nasdaq. The company they direct Rafael del Pino, as president, and Ignacio Madridejos, as CEOhas opened new offices in the country and is incorporating new troops into its equipment in key areas such as the relationship with investors and airports. Thus, the multinational Spanish origin has opened Headquarters in New York and Washington. They add up to the group’s headquarters in the US market, located in Austin (Texas).

Ferrovial continues thus promoting its position in the United States after giving Jump to Wall Street. The company debuted at Nasdaq last May with a satisfactory market response. In these months, the company has captured new investors, although the route estimated by the firm is very large.

To achieve this, Ferrovial is reinforcing its teams in the United States. In this sense, he has created the figure of director of Relationship with Investors in the United States to work the brand image and facilitate more direct attention with investors. Recently he has signed to perform this work to Arjun Sreekumarfrom Powerschool. Sreekumar reports directly to Silvia Ruiz, director of relationship with Global Group investors.

The new head in the United States, based in the Open Office in New York, will abound at work to explain to investors and American analysts the Ferrovial business, whose strategy runs through concentrate – even more – most of its activity in the North American market.

Along the same lines, the company has also opened an office in Washington, DC, from which it seeks to expand its businesses to other areas of the United States. In it, even without the consideration of Austin and New York operational headquarters, society is incorporating different profiles fundamentally to develop the airport business in the country, in order to explore new opportunities such as the one developed in New York, with the JFK One Terminal.

Ferrovial participates in the consortium for the design, construction and exploitation of New York infrastructure, erected in the main investment commitment of the world in the world. The multinational has disintected most of its airport assets in the United Kingdom in recent months to direct their efforts to the United States. Its claim is to find projects that start from the private initiative, as in the JFK, without competing in expensive auctions.

In addition to the JFK, Ferrovial has in the United States a determined commitment to highways and now works on new tenders through its construction company and Cintra. The latter has just lost one of its historical managers, Carlos Ugarte, who has developed the activity in the United States in the last 18 years as head of business development in North America. Since 2010 he is also a global director of corporate and business development, with a seat in the Management Committee. After 26 years in Ferrovial, Ugarte has signed for the French fund Meridiam, That last year he won together with Actiona and ACS the SR-400 highway of Georgia.

His march adds to that of the director for Europe and new markets and member of the Management Committee, José Ángel Tamariz, who has signed, precisely, as Chief of Concessions of ACCIONA in the United States.