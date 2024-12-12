Ferrovial confirmed this Thursday the closing of the sale of a 19.75% stake in London’s Heathrow airport to the Ardian and PIF funds, an operation already announced last June. The construction company based in the Netherlands will still remain a shareholder in the infrastructure with a 5% stake in the management company FGP Topco, as the company communicated this Thursday to the CNMV.

As a consequence of the operation, Ferrovial will recognize an estimated profit of 2,500 million euros at the end of fiscal year 2024, of which 2,000 million euros will correspond to the shares sold and 500 million euros to the 5.25% stake retained, which From that moment on, it will be recorded as a financial investment valued at fair value with changes recognized in the income statement, as explained by the company in the same communication to the supervisor. stock market

Ferrovial’s initial idea was to sell its entire 25% shareholding package, but part of FGP Topco’s capital decided to exercise the accompanying right, which led to stopping the operation at the expense of these partners finding a buyer for their shares. Finally, together with Ferrovial, another 17.87% of the capital will come out, making a total sale of 37.62% of Heathrow shares for 3,259 million pounds (approximately 4,000 million euros).

After this divestment, as well as the recent sale of its stake in the British airports of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton for 1 billion, Ferrovial intends to focus on its growth in the United States, where it has also been listed since last June. The construction company chaired by Rafael del Pino intends to allocate the capital gains to its operations in the United States and its most ambitious airport investment: that of the New Terminal One at JFK airport in New York, the megaproject that will replace terminals 1, 2 and 3. from JFK and will come into operation in 2030.