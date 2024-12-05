Ferrovialthrough its Construction division and in collaboration with BAM, has obtained three contracts to design and build the track infrastructure for the HS2 high-speed project in the United Kingdom. These contracts are part of a broader package announced by HS2 Ltd in November, which adds up to a total value of around £3bn. The exact value of the work to be carried out by Ferrovial and BAM will be confirmed once the contracts are signed. This latest award adds to the portfolio of critical infrastructures on which Ferrovial and BAM have worked together over the last 14 years.

It is about the biggest project that the Construction division of Ferrovial has signed in the United Kingdom since it began its activity in that country more than 20 years ago. Ferrovial and BAM, in a consortium, will execute three sections of the high-speed route, which cover 225 km between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street station. The contract provides for the design and installation of approximately 450 km of track capable of allowing speeds of up to 360 km/h.

The consortium will also act as main contractor of other works related to the road, taking care of logistics and providing support to the testing and commissioning phase. HS2 confirmed the award of this project last week, along with contracts awarded to other contractors for overhead catenary systems (OCS), operational telecommunications and security systems, third-party telecommunications, command, control, signaling and traffic management (CCS&TM). , and engineering management system.

Altogether, the value of the contracts amounts to about 3 billion pounds, and are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs across the UK. The initial design phase will take place at the same time as the finalization of the main works contracts, which are now in their final stages. This ensures that the team will be ready to mobilize as soon as the civil engineering works are completed.









The regulatory period of 10 days The waiting period has ended, and contracts will now be signed, marking the beginning of a new phase for HS2 and for the UK high speed railway. The Ferrovial-BAM team has a long track record of success in building critical infrastructure for the United Kingdom, always meeting deadlines and budget.

The partners began collaborating in 2010 on the BFK joint venture to carry out three Crossrail contracts, which included the longest section of tunneling between Royal Oak and Farringdon, as well as Farringdon station, the first completed central station in the Elizabeth Line. The partners are also collaborating on the tunnel project Silvertownin east London, and have demonstrated their excellence at every stage of HS2, from the batches of pre-construction work they did under the Fusion JV name, the main civil works contract under the EKFB name, to now current, with the construction of track infrastructure along the entire HS2 route.

The team will operate with a collaborative model Rail Systems Alliancedesigned to manage interactions and resolve potential scheduling conflicts. The partners will collaborate in the design, access, resources and logistics to achieve your time and cost objectives. To date, Ferrovial’s Construction business unit has delivered 1,125 km of track high speed in Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In Spain, the company has built the 12% of high speed network and 26% of the tracks of the general railway network. In addition, it is responsible for the maintenance of more than 45% of the Spanish high-speed network, the second largest in the world. Ferrovial has 26 patented technologies for innovation in track assembly.