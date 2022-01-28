With the promotions of Ferro and Estudiantes de Buenos Aires, and without any relegation, the highest category of women’s soccer in Argentina will have 21 participating teams in 2022. For Ferro it will be his return after six years, while for Estudiantes de Caseros it will be his first time in this division.
At the end of November of last year, the two teams became finalists of the Second Division of Argentine women’s soccer and in early December they faced each other at the Ciudad de Vicente López Stadium. Students stayed with the cup and the cry of champions, but the two teams celebrated the promotion. The last time Ferro had played in the first division was in the 2015 season, when there was a restructuring and eight clubs were relegated.
For their debut in Primera, Estudiantes de Buenos Aires reinforced their team. Among the additions is Lorena Benítez, one of the country’s outstanding players and a member of the national team. In addition, the club added Micaela Brítez (El Porvenir), Sofía Florentín (River), Gabriela Chávez (Boca), Micaela Cabrera (Boca), Guadalupe Donato (El Porvenir), Lola Ruffini (El Porvenir), Magalí Badilla (Admiral Brown ). Florencia Gamarra (Sarmiento) and Eliana Ceballos (Sarmiento).
Ferro, for his return to the top flight, also made changes and has already played two friendlies against Boca (0-3 and 1-3). The Caballito club brought Felipe Zubeldía as technical director and incorporated: Ayelén Ceballos (Deportivo Español), Cecilia Centurión (Argentino de Rosario), Sabrina Rincón (Sarmiento), Magalí Chavero (Deportivo Español) and Yamila Crespín (Admiral Brown).
In this year’s national tournament, the following will participate: Boca, Comunicaciones, Deportivo Español, Defensores de Belgrano, El Porvenir, Estudiantes (BA), Estudiantes (LP), Excursionistas, Ferro, Gimnasia, Huracán, Independiente, Lanús, Platense, Racing , River, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, SAT, UAI Urquiza and Villa San Carlos.
