From Ferrmed ​​they support and reiterate that the The current basic route of the Mediterranean Corridor is the one of greatest interest to Spain and the EU, by articulating all the Communities of the Mediterranean Arc and the connection with all the Ports and must have at least two railway platforms from the border to Algeciras.

When the Mediterranean Corridor was left out of the priority corridors, Ferrmed ​​presented a study to the EC and the Government of Spain that showed that the Mediterranean Corridor was the most important in Spain and one of the main ones in the EU. A Corridor that articulates and intercommunicates the entire Spanish Mediterranean arch, whose production exceeds 50% of the national total and its population is also around 50% of the whole of Spain and also connects all the ports of the Mediterranean facade. For these reasons, the EC included it as a Priority Corridor.

Faced with the serious problem of lack of priorities in the development of the Trans-European Transport Network in various countries, which are in accordance with the objectives of the EC, FERRMED is carrying out the ‘Ferrmed ​​Study of Traffic and Modal Shift Optimization in the EU. The Study will identify where land freight traffic is concentrated (all modes of transport included) in the 9 main corridors of the Central Trans-European Network. As a consequence, the elementary sections of these corridors that concentrate 65% of the traffic in each of the Member States will be defined. The sum of the sections at the European level represent the ‘Extended EU Backbone Network’, which is where priority actions should be concentrated in order, in this way, to achieve that by 2030 the objectives of the Transport White Paper are met. of the EU.

According to the first calculations, the threshold that defines where 65% of the traffic is found in the Spanish multimodal transport network, attached to the Mediterranean and Atlantic Corridors, will be found around the 100,000 tons transported / day in each elementary section. Anything above this volume is part of the ‘Extended EU Backbone Network’ and requires priority investments in the rail network.

Priority actions in the Southern Sector of the Mediterranean Corridor



In the Southeast of Spain there are the A-7 / AP-7 motorways / motorways and from Puerto Lumbreras the A-92 through the interior and the A-7 along the coast. The combined traffic of these parallel communication routes exceeds 100,000 Tn / day, as is also the case in the remaining routes of the Corridor. For all this, Ferrmed ​​considers the need for a double platform in the Corridor and reiterates the urgency of the realization for this area of ​​two railway lines with the following sections:

– New line for goods parallel to the A-7 Monforte – Murcia (which at the height of Santomera would bifurcate towards Cartagena) with continuity towards Lorca / Almendricos.

– High performance line Alicante – Murcia (with continuity towards Almería and bifurcation towards Cartagena and the new Corvera airport.

– Almendricos – Baza – Guadix – Granada – Antequera / Bobadilla – Algeciras (only international gauge Almendricos – Baza – Guadix – Granada and mixed gauge Bobadilla – Algeciras).

– Almendricos – Almería – Motril – Málaga – Algeciras (international width only). Including, likewise, the branch Almeria – Guadix (mixed width).

As an important observation, the traffic in this area is much higher than that between Seville and Bailén or between Albacete and Ocaña.

The corridor as approved by Brussels is the “best of the basic routes and its continuity from Monforte, where the freight corridor stands today, is urgent and absolutely necessary. The connection with Andalusia requires the construction of the aforementioned two lines, starting with the sections: Almendricos – Baza – Guadix – Granada and Málaga – Algeciras ”, says Ferrmed.

They consider that the continuity from Monforte to Murcia / Lorca / Baza / Granada and also to Almería is the best option both for the articulation of these territories, for their agri-food production (more than 80% of the fruits and vegetables that are sent to Europe corresponds to the Spanish Southeast), as for its reduction in kilometers compared to any other alternative such as that indicated in the aforementioned newspaper, including lower ramps for the traffic of goods.

The Mediterranean Corridor with this basic route approved by the EU is “the one of greatest interest to Spain”. It articulates all the communities of the Spanish Mediterranean Arc and connects all the ports of the Mediterranean facade, one of the main assets of our country. The route through the Southeast is the «most suitable connection, with respect to any other alternative ”, from Algeciras with the Spanish Levante and with the rest of Europe, in international gauge. A reality confirmed by the first data from the ‘Ferrmed ​​Study of Traffic and Modal Shift Optimization in the EU’.

For this reason, Ferrmed ​​expresses his “resounding opposition” to any modification of the basic layout, while urging the acceleration of its implementation, to take advantage of the full potential of the “largest development space in Spain and one of the most important in the EU ».