Ferris wheel catches fire in Leipzig, Germany, injuring dozens

The incident occurred at the Highfield festival in Leipzig. During the festival, two cabins with people inside caught fire. According to emergency services, more than 30 people were injured as a result of the incident. At least two of them were seriously injured, their condition is assessed as serious.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.